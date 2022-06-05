Vehicle with eight occupants drops down 12-metre cliff in Granada while escaping police

A vehicle with eight occupants travelling inside it fell approximately 12 metres down a cliff this morning, Sunday, June 5. The driver had attempted to escape from a Guardia Civil control in the Granada municipality of Velez de Benaudalla.

Sources from the Guardia Civil confirmed to Europa Press that the car fled at 07:45am after skipping a routine control at Km0 of the GR-14 motorway. In the process, the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and it left the road, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

The vehicle left the road as it sped along the GR-4133 road where it passed through the town of Velez de Benaudalla and ended up falling down a drop of about 12 metres in height. All eight occupants of the crashed vehicle had to be transferred to the Santa Ana de Motril Hospital to be treated, but none of them with a serious prognosis.

An investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil into the 18-year-old driver, an 18-year-old, who allegedly did not possess a driving license to be at the wheel of the vehicle.

