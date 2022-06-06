By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 19:32

3,900 kilometres to save pig-tailed macaque from war in Ukraine Credit: Creative Commons

The macaque travelled an incredible 3,900 kilometres over three days from Ukraine to Villena, Alicante, Spain.

A pig-tailed macaque that had been used in circuses in the Ukraine for two decades, has arrived for its last few years of quality existence at the largest recovery centre for exotic species in southern Europe, which is managed by the AAP Primadomus foundation in Villena, Alicante, Spain, as reported by El Periodico de aqui.

AAP sources reported that last week Tomac, a 20 year old pig-tailed macaque (Macaca nemestrina), started his journey from the devastated Ukraine to the Sierra de Salinas in Villena.

The primate had been forced to perform in circus shows for many years and when his owner died in the war and his wife fled the country, he first arrived at a local dog and cat shelter and, shortly afterwards, ended up in Villena through the Russian foundation Forgotten Animals, which asked for help for the animal.

The journey took three days, culminating last Friday with his arrival in Villena. From now on, Tomac will have to spend between 9 and 12 weeks in quarantine for observation and the corresponding health checks before being included in a group of pig-tailed macaques in the enclosure so that he can enjoy his old age surrounded by his peers.

AAP has rescued six animals from Ukraine since the outbreak of the armed conflict. Last March it received four lions and a wild dog from a sanctuary near Kyiv, which was very close to the bombed areas.

