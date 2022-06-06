By Guest Writer • 06 June 2022 • 18:41

Visit the Age Concern charity shop Credit: Age Concern FYM

AGE CONCERN was established to make a difference to the lives of the over 50´s English speaking community in Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena and has been helping for eight years.

They achieve this through their four local drop-in social centres, their fantastic Welfare Team and a social calendar with something for everyone to enjoy.

They welcome English speaking residents of all nationalities as well as long stay holiday makers

Recent trips included a visit to the world-famous Cordoba Flower Festival and a sold-out Fashion Show with lots more to come

Celebrations for the Queens Jubilee were the icing on the cake with parties and commemorative gifts

They know that money is tight for everyone, so their charity shop in Los Boliches only stocks quality goods for sale at the lowest possible prices starting at €1.

The association wants to do even more for the communities they serve and are now looking for new individuals to help those clients who could do with a little more support

Loneliness and Isolation are the hidden scourge of our times and some old-fashioned human contact can work wonders

If you enjoy helping people then please talk to them now as they have fabulous and rewarding opportunities that will only take a few hours a week of your free time and each role is guaranteed to make a REAL difference to the lives of others

Age Concern have a well-established reputation for looking after their teams of volunteers because they are the backbone of the Charity.

Come and join a great team, enjoy fantastic camaraderie with bags of fun thrown in

Call Chrissie on 711 019 711 weekdays between 10am and 4pm to arrange a no-obligation chat over a coffee and find out more or drop her a line at [email protected].

