Arenal beach declared safe for swimming

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 June 2022 • 23:31

Arenal beach declared fit for swimming Image CC Jávea03 17-8-03.JPG

Following a protest by environmentalists, the sea off the Arenal Beach in Javea was tested and has been declared safe for swimming.

The test carried out on June 6 came after environmentalists called on locals not to bathe in the sea until such a time as the underwater outlet was repaired. Over the weekend demonstrators could be seen telling people it was not safe to swim in the waters.

But tests carried out by the Department of the Environment and Beaches have tested the water, the results of which have been shared with the Ecologists in Action of the Marina Alta. The group who have been campaigning for the underwater outlet to be repaired, have been shown results from tests conducted for weeks, that the water was within the optimal parameters to allow bathing.

The department also confirmed that a contract had been issued to repair the pipeline, which had so far not affected the beach and bathing area. They added that the purification processes at the wastewater plant have been reinforced “to ensure that the discharge is harmless.”

The department has advised that it will continue to monitor the water quality fortnightly until the pipeline is repaired.

Javea Town Council has confirmed that the results are good and within the bathing water quality regulations, adding that it would not hesitate to take corrective action if it thought that the safety of bathers was in question.

The news that the Arenal beach has been declared fit for swimming, will be good news for both locals and those who choose to holiday in Javea.

