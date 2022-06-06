WATCH: Crazy moment curious black bear inspects and nibbles three hikers

By Laura Kemp • 06 June 2022 • 12:20
Image and video shared by @lzaroRos5 on Tiwtter
The video footage, which has gone viral on social media channels, shows the women encountering the bear when they were hiking at the Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia. The curious animal just wanted to sniff one woman’s hair and inspect her when the three were in awe at his presence.
Luckily, no one was hurt and the bear eventually walked away – not before one of the girls managed to take a selfie with it, though!
The video has been shared by millions of people, including former NBA player Rex Chapman who Tweeted: “‘Oh. my. goodness. She’s a rock. I want this girl in my foxhole…”
SUSTO 👀en Chipinque en Mty NL. Cada vez es más frecuente ver osos en la zona de chipinque que entran a casas o se topan con humanos. Que TEMPLE de esta jovencita 😱 pic.twitter.com/ruyjXvWRZo
— lázaro Ríos (@lzaroRos5) July 18, 2020
SUSTO 👀en Chipinque en Mty NL. Cada vez es más frecuente ver osos en la zona de chipinque que entran a casas o se topan con humanos. Que TEMPLE de esta jovencita 😱 pic.twitter.com/ruyjXvWRZo
— lázaro Ríos (@lzaroRos5) July 18, 2020
Video shared by @lzaroRos5 on Twitter
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editor[email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.