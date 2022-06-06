WATCH: Crazy moment curious black bear inspects and nibbles three hikers

Breaking News: UK Prime Minister to face no confidence vote today Close
By Laura Kemp • 06 June 2022 • 12:20

Image and video shared by @lzaroRos5 on Tiwtter

What would you do if you came face to face with a black bear while hiking? That’s what happened to three young girls who were taking a walk in Mexico.

The video footage, which has gone viral on social media channels, shows the women encountering the bear when they were hiking at the Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia. The curious animal just wanted to sniff one woman’s hair and inspect her when the three were in awe at his presence.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the bear eventually walked away – not before one of the girls managed to take a selfie with it, though!

The video has been shared by millions of people, including former NBA player Rex Chapman who Tweeted: “‘Oh. my. goodness. She’s a rock. I want this girl in my foxhole…”

Video shared by @lzaroRos5 on Twitter

