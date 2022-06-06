By Guest Writer • 06 June 2022 • 14:36

Jumping the bonfire Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuenlabrada

BONFIRES light the night sky on the Costa del Sol for one special evening of celebration.

As druids descend on Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice on June 21, the Costa del Sol in particular gets ready to party two days later for the Noche de San Juan.

According to Christian teachings, John the Baptist, the cousin of Jesus Christ who baptised him at the beginning of his ministry as a rabbi, was born on June 24 hence the celebrations the night before.

Traditionally, the Spanish in Costa del Sol build bonfires on the beaches and then follow a pattern that has evolved over the centuries whereby at midnight having enjoyed no little food and drink, the braver amongst them run into the purifying sea.

Then having emerged from the sea, they jump over the fires either for good luck or to make a wish, depending on the area as fires were believed to ward off evil spirits in pagan cultures.

Also, in some areas, a little like Guy Fawkes, revellers construct images of Judas Iscariot which are thrown on the fire in memory of his betrayal of Christ.

Many councils organised music for the event, but have clamped down hard on the launching of oriental fire balloons because of the perceived danger to the environment.

Whilst many prepare their own picnics or cook sardines on the beach, one of the best ways of enjoying the Noche de San Juan is at one of the hundreds of beach side restaurants dotted all along the Costa del Sol.

