Breaking News: UK Prime Minister to face no confidence vote today

UK Breaking News: PM to face no confidence vote today

A vote of no confidence in the UK’s prime minister will take place later today.

After months of speculation, it was announced by the 1922 Committee chair that at 9:20 on June 6 that a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson, the Uk’s Prime Minister would take place.

Johnson, who was booed over the weekend at the celebrations for the Queen’s jubilee, has been under increasing pressure over the Partygate scandal that saw him fined for breaking Covid-19 pandemic rules that he put in place.

He has also been prone to a number of gaffes that have seen him lose support amongst backbenchers and with the general public in the south of the country.

Although many within the party still believe he is an election winner, and in particular his inner circle, a poll by the Sunday Times showed him to be 20 points behind opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Notoriously secretive affairs, the no-confidence vote will take place between 6 pm and 8 pm on Monday night.

With many still backing Johnson, it is not a foregone conclusion that he will be removed from office, as he could still win the vote and be returned to carry on the job that he has fought so hard to keep.

Those who do support him say he remains an election winner, despite the polls, but that also there is no one better to head the country. But Sir Roger Gale told Sky News that the Conservative Party is “spoilt for choice”.

He said: “I do know that we have some very good alternatives to the prime minister so we’re not short of choice.

“There is a list of people, and you know the list as well as I do, who are likely to run.

“Any single one of those people in my view would make a better prime minister than the one that we’ve got at the moment and as I said, I think we’re spoilt for choice.

“There are some very safe pairs of hands there. I won’t name names because the moment I do it’ll be assumed that I’m backing that person.”

Responding to the announcement 10 Downing Street issued a statement saying: “Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities.

“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”

Although the Conservative Party would like to draw a line and end the speculation, depending on the result of the “no confidence” vote today and how it is handled by the party the mood within the country could see the unhappiness with the current government continue unabated.

