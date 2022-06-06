By Guest Writer • 06 June 2022 • 19:20

Children at St Paul’s enjoyed their lunch Credit: Gibraltar Government

Children in Gibraltar’s primary schools celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with special lunches and art projects.

A range of events were organised by St Paul’s school staff, so that the children could better engage in, and understand, the historical importance of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

These have included an outdoor ‘street party’ with bunting, colourful decorations and music that also featured a visit by His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, who was treated to a wonderful rendition of God Save The Queen by all children.

The Hebrew Primary School held a street party which filled the length of Bomb House Lane.

Glorious sunshine bathed the bountiful table set out by the Parent’s Association, a very hard- working group of individuals that toiled late into the night in support of the event.

Children were treated to a variety of healthy snacks and sandwiches, drinks and ice pops to enjoy in the presence of Minister Cortes, who joined in the celebrations along with them. Indeed, one staff member brought in flags that had actually flown in Gibraltar in 1952, adding a splash of historical relevance to the event.

The children brought proceedings to an end with a hearty “Three Cheers” in honour of Her Majesty the Queen!

Thank you for reading ‘Children in Gibraltar’s primary schools celebrated the Platinum Jubilee’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.