Close call for Putin’s special regiment Lieutenant Colonel Mezhed Utsmigov

By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 11:25

Credit: Telegram Baza

Lieutenant Colonel Mezhed Utsmigov, deputy commander of Vladimir Putin’s Kadyrov special regiment, was reportedly wounded in the village of Kamyshevakha, by Ukrainian forces on June 2.

Putin’s Lieutenant Colonel of the Akhmad Kadyrov regiment, Mezhed Utsmigov was reportedly injured during combat operations in Zaporizhzhya region.

This was reported by the pro-Russian Telegram channel Baza on Monday, June, 6

“Utsmigov and members of the Chechen special regiment hid in one of the houses. Here they set up a so-called ‘firing point’ to cover the passage of other fighters.”

“An artillery barrage began and a shell hit the building. “The Mujahideen and his subordinates managed to escape from the house, but he was wounded in the leg and received a concussion,” the report says.

The close call for President Putin’s Lieutenant Colonel follows news of other commanders who were not quite as lucky in their encounters with Ukraine forces, as is the case of the retired Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashev, who on May, 22, was shot down in a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

The retired Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashev’s former colleagues reported the incident on the condition of anonymity for personal security concerns.

Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashev is currently the highest-ranking officer known to have died since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

