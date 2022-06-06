By Chris King • 06 June 2022 • 20:11

Darts icon who hit first televised 'nine-darter' passes away aged 52.

Shaun Greatbatch, the first player to ever record a live televised ‘nine-dart-finish’ has passed away at the age of 52.

Shaun Greatbatch, the darts player who became a legend when he recorded the first-ever live televised nine-dart-finish has passed away yesterday, Sunday, June 5, aged only 52.

Posting on social media, his wife Barbara broke the sad news to his legion of fans. “With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, I’m letting you know of the death of my dearest husband Shaun, yesterday afternoon, he was the most amazing, kind, caring, loving, funny best friend, father, and grandfather you could ask for, and will be heartbrokenly missed by us all”.

Englishman Shaun was diagnosed in 2008 with bone marrow cancer and had undergone treatment for it. His mother Sandra had passed away only one month ago, at the age of 76. She was recognised as one of the great pioneers of women’s darts.

Greatbatch etched his name in darts history while playing Steve Coote in the final of the Dutch Open on February 2002. AS a result, he became the first player to hit a live televised ‘nine-darter’ in that match. From that moment on, he was nicknamed ‘Nine-dart’ by the sport and its fans. In 2009 he had retired from competitive darts.

John Lowe is globally recognised as the first darts player to hit the nine-darter on television, during the MFI World Matchplay on 13 October 1984, but the match was not going out live on television at the time.

