By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 June 2022 • 23:11

David Ferrer best tennis player never to win a Grand Slam

Javea born David Ferrer has been chosen by readers of French newspaper L’Équipe, as the best tennis player to have never won a grand slam.

The poll, which closed on Sunday, June 5, collected 46,000 votes of which 26.6 per cent went in favour of Ferrer.

Born in Javea in 1982, he moved to Gandia at the age of thirteen, and at the age of 15 to Barcelona to attend the Catalan Tennis Federation.

With a 66 per cent winning record and 27 career titles, Ferrer is considered by many to be the best player that never won a grand slam. He did however reach the final of the 2013 French Open (without losing a set), the semi-finals of the Australian and US Opens twice each, and the quarterfinals of Wimbledon twice.

Other titles that he won include the 2012 Paris Masters, and was runner-up at six other Masters tournaments as well as the 2007 Tennis Masters Cup.

He was also a member of the Spanish Davis Cup team that won the title in 2008, 2009, and 2011.

Ferrer who is a Valencia CF supporter continues to live in the area along with his wife and children, smug in the knowledge that although he never won a grand slam he was the best ever player not to do so.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.