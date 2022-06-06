Desperate search for woman who fell overboard from cruise ship near Mallorca

By Chris King • 06 June 2022 • 0:17

Image of the Azamara Quest docked up at at Richard’s Bay 2020. Credit: [email protected]

A woman has fallen overboard from a cruise ship as it was passing the island of Mallorca, sparking a search and rescue operation.

A woman was reported to have fallen overboard from a cruise ship this morning, Sunday, June 5, whilst it was passing the Balearic island of Mallorca. Spanish emergency services were immediately deployed and a search and rescue operation was initiated in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to The Sun, the incident is believed to have occurred at around 2am local time, only a few hours after the Azamara Quest had left the Catalan port of Barcelona. Two helicopters manned by Spanish coastguard operatives were joined by a ship, but there has been no sign reported of the unidentified woman.

“Today at 2am, the cruise liner Azamara Quest informed our centre in Palma about a person who had fallen into the water 75 miles off Majorca”, tweeted Salvamento Maritimo. They continued: “Our Helimar 206 and 223 helicopters have been searching for her all night, in an operation which has also involved the cruise ship and our vessel Concepcion Arenal”.

The Azamara Quest had set sail on an eight-day adults-only voyage, heading for the Moroccan port of Casablanca. She is due to dock early on Monday, June 6, in the Costa del Sol port of Malaga.

Royal Caribbean originally owned the entire Azamara fleet but sold it off to private equity firm Sycamore Partners during the pandemic. After more than two years out of action, the Azamara Journey was the first of the fleet to return to the open sea when it departed from Greece only last month.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.