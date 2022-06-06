Don’t miss Alhaurin de la Torre’s Festival of San Juan this weekend

The Festival of Alhaurin de la Torre returns this weekend, after two years without being able to celebrate it due to the pandemic. This outstanding event is another part of the 2022 programme of San Juan Festivities in the Malaga municipality.

It will take place in its usual two-day format, on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. This year, the town has introduced another important last-minute novelty – the festival’s mass will be held in the Parque Municipal de los Patos, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

Andres Garcia, the Councillor for Festivals and Tourism, has opted for this change to an outdoor location for the mass in an attempt to attract as many faithful participants as possible, moments before the departure to the Pinar stream, which is scheduled for 6pm.

Pepe Planas, the popular ‘flamenco priest’ from Alhaur, who is much loved by the locals, will officiate the mass on Saturday, June 11, which will begin at 5pm.

Another novelty is the premiere of the goldsmith’s cart that will be transferred to San Juan. This was presented weeks ago during the presentation of the Fair’s program. The Council will operate a free bus transport service to facilitate the movement of residents, whose schedule and stops will be announced shortly.

A number of musical performances are planned for the pilgrimage. There will be free concerts both on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday. These include the local group Marintenados on Saturday at 9pm, followed by Juanlu Montoya at 10.30pm, and finally, DJ Jose Castillo from midnight.

Sunday will see performances from Amorai at 3:30pm, and Las Soles, Salmarina, and Maria de la Colia from 5:30pm. There will also be horseback ribbon races at midday. The return time has been set for 8pm. Alhaurin de la Torre’s annual Fair will also be held later this month, from June 22 to 26.

