By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 17:51

First POW camps set up for Russian soldiers in Western Ukraine Credit: Creative Commons

The first prisoner of war camps for Russian soldiers have reportedly been set up in Western Ukraine.

Justice Minister Denis Malyuska spoke about the creation of a POW camp for Russian soldiers in one of the western regions of Ukraine, on the air of a national telethon, on June, 6, according to reports from Censor.NET.

“We have set up a special camp for POWs in western Ukraine, where those for whom there are no immediate expectations of an exchange are held,” the Minister stated.

According to him, Russians who have just been captured or there are plans to exchange them are placed in the institutions of the Ministry of Justice.

Malyuska also stated that the level of detention of POWs is “slightly better than that of a prisoner or convict”: they have access to the Red Cross and better food.

Russian prisoner of war camps were reported before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began; With alleged plans to use Ukrainians, deported from the occupied territories and sent to concentration camps, to build three to five big cities of 300,000 to a million inhabitants in the remote region of Siberia according to Ukraine’s Secretary of the Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda.

The news of the first Ukrainian prisoner of war camp comes just after reports of Russian soldiers allegedly being allowed to shoot civilians at checkpoints in Ukraine’s Kherson region, according to the Ukraine Security Service.

