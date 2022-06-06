By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 18:56

Huge fire breaks out at wooden pallet company in Alicante Credit: Creative Commons

The fire at the wooden pallet company in Alicante broke out in the early hours of Monday, June, 6, according to reports.

Firefighters worked for more than seven hours to extinguish a huge fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning of Monday, June 6, for unknown reasons in a pallet company in Alicante, according to sources from the Department of Security, as reported by ElInformacion.

Four teams from the Fire Prevention, Fire Fighting and Rescue Service (SPEIS) and another four from the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters took part in the extinguishing of the blaze.

The emergency was also attended by four patrols of the Alicante Local Police.

The emergency services were alerted to the fire at three o’clock in the morning. The incident took place at a pallet company located on the Bacarot road, about 300 metres from the junction with the Ocaña road.

As the pallets were made of wood they fed the fire, resulting in a blazing inferno that led to fifteen lorries being removed from an adjoining site with the help of cranes as a preventive measure.

Firefighters were on the scene until Monday morning and after more than seven hours of work on the site, the fire, which caused no personal injury, was extinguished.

