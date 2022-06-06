By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 19:18

Hungary claims President Zelensky has "mental problems" as Ukraine makes "demands" Credit: Creative Commons

The head of Hungary’s parliament Laszlo Kever claimed Zelensky has “mental problems” due to Ukraine’s alleged demands of Hungary.

Speaking to Hungarian newspaper 444.hu, the head of Hungary’s Parliament spoke on Ukraine’s President Zelensky’s “mental problems” stating:

“Statements by the President of Ukraine are sometimes strange. Usually, those who need help ask for it politely persistently, but ask, not demand or threaten.”

“One usually threatens enemies, not those they want to have as friends. There is a personal mental problem here.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has since defended the head of the Hungarian Parliament Laszlo Kever and supported the words about the alleged “mental problems” of Volodymyr Zelensky:

“While in Hungary tens of thousands of people have been working in recent months to help the war-torn Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian politicians continue to speak about Hungary in unacceptable tones, provoking us, telling lies and trying to smear us.”

“They have not once spoken with a voice of thanks. All this makes Laszlo Never absolutely right, even if the Ukrainians are outraged by this,” he posted on his official Facebook page.

The news of Hungary claiming that Ukrainian President Zelensky suffers from mental problems follows news of the first prisoner of war camps for Russian soldiers being reportedly set up in Western Ukraine.

