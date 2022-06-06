“Intelligent” road crossings arrive in Alicante, Costa Blanca South

By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2022 • 13:26

San Juan, Alicante. Credit Wikimedia

Alicante Town Hall has installed the first two devices on Avenida Irlanda by San Juan beach.

The devices emit light signals when a pedestrian intends to cross and are part of recent redevelopment works in the area, with the aim of improving pedestrian safety, according to Informacion.

It involves incorporating intelligent technology in the monitoring and signalling of urban and interurban roads to increase road safety by reinforcing light warnings to pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

This initiative involves incorporating a luminous plate on the ground, which complements the horizontal signalling and acts when there is a real danger, which is when a pedestrian is approaching.

The road marking is illuminated, warning the driver that a pedestrian is just a few meters away from entering the road, thus increasing his reaction time. This is complemented by the illumination of the vertical signals in twilight hours and at night.

This technology, which is now coming to Alicante, has already been implemented in numerous Spanish municipalities in provinces such as Almeria, Madrid and Seville, as well as in other cities abroad.

Every year in Spain, some 10,000 people are run over by vehicles, most of which occur in the urban areas of cities. Of the total number of accidents, the Directorate General of Traffic assures that around one hundred people are killed each year. According to other official data, about 15% of serious or fatal accidents occur at crosswalks, where speeding and drivers’ distractions are the main reasons for accidents.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.