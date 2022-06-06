Jada Pinkett Smith’s plea for Chris Rock to reconcile with Will Smith falls on deaf ears

By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2022 • 15:25

Will Smith. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

JADA Pinkett Smith has called for a reconciliation between her husband, Will Smith, and comedian, Chris Rock

Will Smith’s infamous 2022 Oscars slap is back in the news after Jada Pinkett Smith highlighted the incident on her latest episode of “Red Table Talk.”

A source told “Entertainment Tonight” that Chris is the “most genuine person ever” and he is “not caught up in the Hollywood scene”.

“He’s not concerned with the Smiths at the moment. He’s touring and he’s preparing for a comedy special,” they added.

Last week, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted she hoped Will and Chris would “talk out” the situation and ultimately reconcile.

She said: “Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.”

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that is to keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

Jada suffers from alopecia, causing hair loss. It was a joke that Chris Rock made about this condition at the 2022 Oscars that caused Will Smith to retaliate with the infamous slap.

