By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2022 • 18:30

Kyiv bakery names pastry after Boris Johnson in honour of his unruly hair. Credit: Zavertailo Cafe bakery Kyiv Instagram

Zavertailo Cafe bakery in the heart of Kyiv Ukraine has created and named a pastry in honour of Boris Johnson and his unruly hairdo

“Boris Johnson is not just a prime minister but is also now a croissant,” announced Cafe Zaertailo on Instagram Monday, 6 June.

The Cafe has come up with the fabulous pastry which they say is: “Inspired by the English apple pie and the charming haircut of Boris Johnson“.

“This is dedicated to our British friends in tribute for their support in the war against Russia,” Cafe Zaertailo added.

The pastry is described as “a croissant pastry crust, with custard vans, baked apples, Italian meringue and the final touch – a vat of old school ice cream on gumballs. And a charismatic croissant!”

The tasty snack is on sale for 97 hryvnias, (€3.00), and has caught the eye of countless online followers. With one commenting “Now Boris Johnson just has to come to visit you for a croissant.”

Another follower echoed those thoughts with “Boris is just simply obliged to come and try one of your croissants”.

Some say the likeness to Boris and his haircut is uncanny.

At the time of writing the “Boris Johnson” pastry has garnered over 2270 likes.

