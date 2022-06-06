Lorraine Kelly takes a swipe at Prince Andrew after the ‘convenient’ Covid-19 test during Jubilee celebrations

By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2022 • 13:51

Lorraine Kelly takes a swipe at Prince Andrew after the ‘convenient’ Covid-19 test during The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Prince Andrew testing positive for Covid-19 was ‘convenient’, claimed Lorraine Kelly today, Monday June 6

Chatting to Russell Myers, the Royal Editor, on today’s episode of Lorraine, the TV presenter and Royal Editor cast some doubt over the situation as they discussed the weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to Metro 50.

After watching various moments of the Jubilee celebrations, Lorraine said: ‘It was just a time to reunite, people coming together, but Charles obviously had to step up, didn’t he?

‘Because she obviously couldn’t do everything, she is 96, let’s not forget that.’

When asking the Royal Editor about the ‘slimmed-down royal family’, he replied: ‘We saw the future, and it’s always said to me that things don’t happen by accident with the family.”

“And when you look at that, the Queen wanted to make a statement. Taking the issue of Harry and Meghan away, taking the issue of Prince Andrew, who got Covid, somewhat conveniently,” he added.

“Did he though?” asked Lorraine fighting back the chuckles.

Russell added: “That was perfect because everyone was centred on the Queen.”

While Lorraine said: “It was all about the Queen, you know with the convenient Covid for Prince Andrew, and also Harry and Meghan did keep a low profile, they came to things they needed to come to. That’s what they were asked to do and they did it.”

On Thursday, after testing positive for Covid it was announced that Prince Andrew wouldn’t be appearing at Friday’s Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘After undertaking a routine test The Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.