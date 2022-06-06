By Guest Writer • 06 June 2022 • 18:00

Paul Carr thanked FFA for their support Credit: Collective Calling

MARBELLA based charity helps those in need locally and abroad and are always in need of financial support to continue their work.

Collective Calling are a local charity that help support the homeless community, low-income families, and Ukrainian refugees here in Spain.

They also help support street children in Tanzania and in 2019 they established a rescue centre called the “Centre of Hope”, and the function of the centre is to help rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate street children back into a loving a family.

Since then, Collective Calling have gone onto rescuing 28 children from the street.

Paul Carr, the co- founder of Collective Calling said, “the work we do here in Spain and in Tanzania couldn’t happen without our partners, who are individuals and businesses who also have a calling to help others.”

Just recently, Collective Calling were very grateful to Fluent Finance Abroad (FFA), a local financial services firm that specialises in mortgages as FFA sponsored the costs for the hygiene and medical expenses for the entire year, for every child residing in the Centre of Hope.

The Centre of Hope requires €3,500 each month to function at its basic level and the partnership with FFA is vital to ensuring that every child receives the care and support they need to thrive.

Visit the Collective Calling website www.collectivecalling.org for more details or visit their Charity shop in San Pedro Alcantara to help them continue their work.

