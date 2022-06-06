By Guest Writer • 06 June 2022 • 12:36

Discovering the world of art Credit: Malaga Picasso Museum

THERE are a number of one-week courses at the Malaga Picasso Museum for children aged between four and 12.

The idea is for the children to get to enjoy the works of Paula Rego and Pablo Picasso through fun activities such as games and artwork including pastel, painting, engraving and collage.

The first two days will allow those taking part to get to know the pastels of Paula Rego and the ceramics of Pablo Picasso, investigating new ways of creating.

On the third and fourth days, the fascinating stories narrated by Rego in some of her works, together with the curious characters created by Picasso, will lead them to imagine, write and illustrate their own stories.

On the last morning, they become artistic curators of their own works and those of their colleagues, launching a collective exhibition that their family and friends can visit to say goodbye to this week of art and fun.

The workshops which take place in the museum gardens, Plaza de la Higuera and art rooms will begin at 10am and end at 2pm, although for those families who request it, a supervised play space will be set up, which will begin at 9am.

There are three courses, June 27 to July 1, July 4 to 8 and July 11 to 15 at a cost of €100 per child (15 per cent discount for siblings) and includes visits to the Museum and all the artistic materials used during the five sessions.

Registration is possible at www.museopicassomalaga.org and at the museum ticket offices but children will need to have a reasonable standard of Spanish for their age.

