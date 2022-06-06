By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 14:44

Pedro Sanchez and President of Canary Islands meet on Palma volcano eruption Credit: Twitter @sanchezcastejon

Pedro Sánchez discuss the consequences of the Palma volcano eruption in a meeting with the President of the Canary Islands and the President of the La Palma Island Council on Monday, June, 6.

The Prime Minister of Spain shared the news of his meeting on the Palma volcano eruption on Twitter stating:

“Today I am meeting with the President of the Canary Islands, @avtorresp and the president of the @CabLaPalma. Institutional collaboration was key to deal with the eruption of the volcano on La Palma and it is also key now in the reconstruction. The government continues to work with the island to restore normality.”

Hoy me reúno con el presidente de Canarias, @avtorresp, y el del @CabLaPalma. La colaboración institucional fue clave para afrontar la erupción del volcán de La Palma y lo es también ahora en la reconstrucción. El Gobierno sigue volcado con la isla para recuperar la normalidad. pic.twitter.com/ucM0Vt66ac — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @sanchezcastejon

The President of the Government of Spain reportedly discussed the reconstruction of La Palma after the volcanic eruption in a meeting with the president of the Canary Islands Government, Ángel Víctor Torres, and the president of the Island Council of La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez; the Minister of the Presidency, Relations with Parliament and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, and the Minister of Territorial Policy and Government Spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez.

After the meeting, Félix Bolaños chaired the Joint Commission for the Reconstruction, Recovery and Support for the island of La Palma in La Moncloa, which was also attended by the President of the Government of the Canary Islands and the President of the Island Council of La Palma.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.