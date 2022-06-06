By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 13:34

Russian Black Sea Fleet pushed back over 100km from Ukrainian coast Credit: ВМС ЗС України

According to the latest operational update of the Ukrainian Navy, the Russian Black Sea Fleet was pushed back from the Ukrainian coast at a distance of more than a hundred kilometres.

Second Ranking Captain Sergei Avakumov shared the news of Putin’s Russian Black Sea Fleet in the operational update of June 6.

Despite pushing the fleet back, the Captain stated that the threat of missile attacks from the sea still remains, with over 300 missiles being launched from Russian ships on Ukrainian territory since the war began.

A group of 30 Russian ships and submarines is still reportedly blockading civilian shipping, with nine civilian ships damaged by Russian forces, one sunk, since the beginning of the crisis.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces’ Naval Forces are continuing to operate in an attempt to overpower Russian forces, focusing their efforts on defending and deblocking Ukrainian ports, defending the sea coast, and maintaining control over the Dnieper-Buzsky and Dnistrovsky estuaries, the Danube and Dnieper rivers, including in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas.

Naval ships, boats and sub-units carry out important tasks to monitor the above-water situation in the area of missile and artillery engagement and support ground forces on the coastal line.

Sergei Avakumov stated: “We have deprived the Russian Black Sea Fleet of full control over the north-western part of the Black Sea, which has turned into a “grey zone”. ”

“At the same time, the enemy has adopted our tactics and is trying to regain control of the north-northwest part of the Black Sea through coastal missile systems and airborne crater missiles.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.