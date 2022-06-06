By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 17:30

Russian soldiers allowed to shoot civilians at Ukraine checkpoints claims SBU Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

Russian soldiers are allowed to shoot civilians at checkpoints in Ukraine’s Kherson region, according to the Ukraine Security Service.

The news of Russian soldiers allegedly shooting civilians at Ukraine checkpoints was shared by Ukraine Security Service on Monday, June, 6.

“The guerrillas are allowed to shoot civilians at checkpoints in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.”

“This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine in an interview with two occupants of the so-called “DPR”. They provide patrols for the Nazis at the neighboring checkpoints in Kherson region ⬇️” read a tweet posted by Ukraine’s Security Service alongside audio of the intercepted phone call.

На блокпостах тимчасово окупованої Херсонщини загарбникам дозволено розстрілювати цивільних Про це свідчить перехоплена СБУ розмова двох окупантів із так званої «ДНР». Вони забезпечують патрулювання для рашистів на сусідніх блокпостах у Херсонській області ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FL7Lmy6NBl — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The intercepted phone call that allegedly provides evidence for Putin’s Russian soldiers shooting civilians stated:

“I was told: if a person is suspicious, you have to burn him or her without talking… My orders from the major are as follows: if a car or a truck with apples appears, you look, ask: ‘What are you carrying? If the person is suspicious, you f*** him up without a word,” says the soldier with the positional “seda”.

And his companion clarifies: “Yes, from your side you will be the first to burn them. And if you don’t make it in time, we will?”.

“While the occupants are squabbling over who will be the first to kill civilians on the road, Ukrainian troops have killed more than 31,000 enemy soldiers in the fighting,” concluded Ukraine’s Security Service.

