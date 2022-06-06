By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 16:54

"Russian-sponsored terrorist attack" could be Kremlin's trump card claims Ukraine Credit: Creative Commons

A Russian-sponsored terrorist attack by the Kremlin is expected, as fake news posted about arms purchased from the west by Ukraine continues to spread, as reported by CPD.

A potential Russian-sponsored terrorist attack is believed to be one of the Kremlin’s next plays according to Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council’s Centre for Countering Disinformation (CPD)

“The shelling of Ukraine’s railway hubs does not give the desired result to the Rashists and does not result in stopping the transportation of weapons.”

“Therefore, attacks in the information field have started to be actively connected to this topic,” the report reads.

Analysts of the CPD also believe that a provocation on the territory of Europe using weapons handed over to Ukraine is possible.

“A Russian-sponsored terrorist attack with human casualties could become a turning point in the history of arms supply and a ‘trump card’ of the Kremlin’s hand-held propaganda,” the CPD notes.

The news comes at a time of difficulty for Putin’s ongoing war efforts. According to the latest operational update of the Ukrainian Navy, the Russian Black Sea Fleet was pushed back from the Ukrainian coast at a distance of more than a hundred kilometres.

Moreover, Lieutenant Colonel Mezhed Utsmigov, deputy commander of Vladimir Putin’s Kadyrov special regiment, was reportedly wounded in the village of Kamyshevakha, by Ukrainian forces on June 2.

