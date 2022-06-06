Russia’s Major-General Roman Kutuzov reported killed by Ukrainian forces

By Chris King • 06 June 2022 • 2:12

Image of Major-General Roman Kutuzov. Credit: [email protected]_scherba

Ukrainian forces are reported to have killed Major-General Roman Kutuzov, who would be Putin’s 11th dead general.

Another blow was delivered to Vladimir Putin’s ‘special operation’ in Ukraine this Sunday, June 5, with reports that another general has been killed. According to unconfirmed reports, the chief of staff of the 29th Combined Arms Army, Major-General Roman Kutuzov, was ambushed in Donbas by Ukrainian forces.

Sources on the Russian side, as well as several Telegram channels, have claimed that Kutuzov’s death occurred while he was visiting the frontline of fighting in the village of Nikolaevka, in the Popasnyansky district of the Luhansk People’s Republic. Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol also confirmed the death, according to the Flash Twitter feed.

Kutuzov was placed in charge of the headquarters of the combined arms formation of Russia’s sprawling Eastern Military District in 2020. His death would be the first such high ranking army officer in more than a month, according to dailymail.co.uk.

If this report turns out to be true then he becomes the 11th general to be killed in the conflict. It is believed that at least 49 Russian colonels have also been killed. Lt-Col Zaur Dimayev, a close associate of Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, was the last one. He was deputy commander of the 4th battalion of the Akhmat Kadyrov special forces regiment.

63-year-old Kanamat ’Flop Gun’ Botashev, was the last general to fall to Ukrainian forces. His death allegedly came after the pilot’s Su-25 aircraft was struck by a Stinger missile. He had been retired but insisted on fighting again on behalf of the Russian military.

___________________________________________________________

