Ryanair plane causes chaos at Leeds Bradford airport after blocking a runway

By Chris King • 06 June 2022 • 1:16

A Ryanair flight caused chaos after it got ‘stuck’ and blocked a runway at Leeds Bradford airport.

A Ryanair plane caused chaos at Leeds Bradford Airport this Sunday, June 5, after it ended up blocking a runway. It is believed that the pilot somehow steered the jet into the grass at the side of the runway and the wheel became bogged down in the mud. The plane had arrived from Faro airport in Portugal when the incident occurred at around 11:40am.

Although emergency services were deployed to the runway as a standard precaution, there was no immediate danger to passengers and everybody exited the aircraft normally. Witnesses told Leeds Live that they saw shuttle buses transporting the passengers from the plane.

Multiple flights were reportedly delayed or cancelled as a result of the incident. These included the Ryanair flight to Faro due to depart at 12:15pm. A Jet2 flight scheduled to depart for Paris at 1:25pm was also affected, as was the Flybe 1:30pm flight to Belfast City airport, according to dailystar.co.uk. Four incoming flights were reportedly diverted to nearby airports.

“This flight from Faro to Leeds (05 June) landed normally at Leeds Bradford Airport at 11.40 where it then experienced a minor tyre issue on the runway. Passengers disembarked normally and were transported to the terminal by bus”, said a Ryanair spokesperson.

“The aircraft was towed on stand at 13:16 and inspected by our engineers in line with normal procedures, in turn, the runway was reopened at 13:23. A replacement aircraft has been deployed for the remaining sectors”, they assured.

“On-site fire operations attended the runway to support an inbound Ryanair flight experiencing difficulties upon landing. Passenger safety is our biggest priority and our team acted promptly to manage the incident”, commented a spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport.

They added: “As part of this, we took the decision to divert four flights to nearby airports while we assisted the flight. All passengers disembarked safely, and operations have returned to normal”.

