By Laura Kemp • 06 June 2022 • 14:12

Simply Red spectacular at Marenostrum Fuengirola. Image - Marenostrum Fuengirola

On Sunday, June 5, the legendary British pop-soul band Simply Red, led by vocalist Mick Hucknall, once again took to the stage at Fuengirola’s spectacular Sohail Castle for the first stop on their European tour 2022.

Hucknall’s voice was on top form, belting out huge 90s favourites such as ‘Holding Back the Years’, ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’, ‘Stars’, ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Fairground’ which gained the band international recognition with over 60 million copies sold worldwide and more than 30 number ones.

The man from Manchester with his characteristic tousled red hair got the crowd on their feet as he kicked off the incredible show with ‘Look at you Now’ before introducing his six band members and interacting with the crowd that filled the grounds of the castle.

Hucknall saved the legendary and timeless songs ‘Thinking Of You’, ‘Money’ and ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’ for the end of the show – with the crowd shouting for an encore – proving that the band are still as talented and timeless as they were in their younger years.

The iconic band was also the first major international performance hosted by Marenostrum Fuengirola in its first edition in 2016, making their return to the Costa del Sol even more special!