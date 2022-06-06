By Laura Kemp • 06 June 2022 • 14:12
Simply Red spectacular at Marenostrum Fuengirola. Image - Marenostrum Fuengirola
Hucknall’s voice was on top form, belting out huge 90s favourites such as ‘Holding Back the Years’, ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’, ‘Stars’, ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Fairground’ which gained the band international recognition with over 60 million copies sold worldwide and more than 30 number ones.
The man from Manchester with his characteristic tousled red hair got the crowd on their feet as he kicked off the incredible show with ‘Look at you Now’ before introducing his six band members and interacting with the crowd that filled the grounds of the castle.
Hucknall saved the legendary and timeless songs ‘Thinking Of You’, ‘Money’ and ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’ for the end of the show – with the crowd shouting for an encore – proving that the band are still as talented and timeless as they were in their younger years.
The iconic band was also the first major international performance hosted by Marenostrum Fuengirola in its first edition in 2016, making their return to the Costa del Sol even more special!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.