Spain Covid-19 infections will increase in summer says Fernando Simón

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 June 2022 • 22:38

Fernando Simón says Covid-19 infections will increase in summer Credit. Twitter @fernandosimon_

Fernando Simón, Director for the Centre of the Co-ordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, has said that he expects Covid-19 infections to increase sharply in the summer.

Speaking to Onda Cero, Simón said that although he expects the number of infections to rise sharply in the coming months, he does not expect it to pose any problems for either health or the general population.

He says that the high vaccination rates will provide the populace with significant protection, adding that: “People have been vaccinated to be able to live normally and although infections will skyrocket in summer, the consequences, as up to now, will be milder.”

Simón referred to the previous spikes in infections saying that the increased social activity in the summer will cause infections to spread, as will the increased mobility of people during the holiday season.

He singled out summer festivals and other massive events for being particularly conducive to the spread of the virus, adding that people need to take care and to be sensible in their interaction with others.

But, he says, it is impossible to predict with any certainty as we don’t know how the disease will behave and what mutations will take place.

Speaking about the future, he added that life has changed and that we need to appreciate we cannot continue to live as we did in the past, that we may once again be faced with another pandemic and therefore we need to remain vigilent.

Finishing he said: “We have to be calm. We are entering a few months in which respiratory diseases have less presence” adding that the restrictions that are still in force will accompany us for a long time and that nobody should be upset “wearing a mask on a bus.”

Fernando Simón, who admitted he acted too late at the beginning of the pandemic, believes Covid-19 infections will increase in summer and has asked everyone for caution.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.