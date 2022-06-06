By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 16:35

Spain launches public consultation scheme for 5G networks and services Credit: Gob.es

A public consultation on the new National Security Scheme for 5G networks and services in Spain, has been launched by the Spanish Government.

The public consultation for 5G Networks in Spain was launched by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, through the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure, which is provided for in Royal Decree-Law 7/2022, of 29 March, on requirements to guarantee the security of 5G networks and services, as reported by the Spanish Government.

This standard focuses on establishing security requirements for the installation, deployment and operation of electronic communications networks and the provision of services based on 5G technology.

The aim is to promote a comprehensive security of the ecosystem generated by 5G technology, while promoting a diversified supplier market, reinforcing the protection of national security and strengthening national industry and R&D&I.

The ENS for 5G Networks and Services, provided for in the Royal Decree Law, aims to specify and develop certain technical aspects established in the legal regulation.

Thus, operators will be able to draw up and develop their risk analyses and risk mitigation techniques in order to achieve more secure 5G networks and services.

This public consultation is a further step in creating a reliable and secure framework to encourage the deployment of this disruptive technology and investment by telecommunications operators, and at the same time the demand for services by users.

Boosting the deployment of 5G technology and cybersecurity, together with connectivity, are key to the digital transformation process in Spain, one of the four fundamental axes of the Recovery Plan.

