Spain’s Guardia Civil issues warning to citizens of “missed call scam”

By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 17:14
Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil
Taking to Twitter on June, 6, Spain’s Guardia Civil warned citizens of the “missed call scam”:
“Do you know about the missed call scam? 📞”
“Don’t return missed calls from these prefixes:
355 👉 Albania
225 👉 Ivory Coast
233 👉 Ghana
234 👉 Nigeria
You will be charged a special rate.”
The scam consists of single-tone phone calls. A recipient receives a missed call from an unknown number with a prefix that corresponds to another country.
The phone user is surprised by the origin of the phone call and decides to return the phone call, but what he/she does not know is that he/she is contacting a switchboard that establishes a special rate of charge.
To carry out the missed call scam, criminals use numbers that charge a certain amount of money to establish a phone call connection. They make a missed call or hang up quickly once you answer so that you answer by returning this call.
