Spain’s Guardia Civil issues warning to citizens of “missed call scam”

By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 17:14

Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

Spain’s Guardia Civil alerted citizens through its official social media accounts of a recurring scam known as “the missed call scam.”

Taking to Twitter on June, 6, Spain’s Guardia Civil warned citizens of the “missed call scam”:

“Do you know about the missed call scam? 📞”

“Don’t return missed calls from these prefixes:

355 👉 Albania

225 👉 Ivory Coast

233 👉 Ghana

234 👉 Nigeria

You will be charged a special rate.”

¿Conoces el timo de la llamada perdida? 📞 No devuelvas perdidas de estos prefijos:

355 👉 Albania

225 👉 Costa de Marfil

233 👉 Ghana

234 👉 Nigeria Te cobrarán una tarificación especial. pic.twitter.com/tVIinOZ4ZC — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) June 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

The scam consists of single-tone phone calls. A recipient receives a missed call from an unknown number with a prefix that corresponds to another country.

The phone user is surprised by the origin of the phone call and decides to return the phone call, but what he/she does not know is that he/she is contacting a switchboard that establishes a special rate of charge.

To carry out the missed call scam, criminals use numbers that charge a certain amount of money to establish a phone call connection. They make a missed call or hang up quickly once you answer so that you answer by returning this call.

In related news the Spanish National Police have urged citizens to adopt retired police dogs in Spain from the charity Heroes de 4 patas (Four-legged heroes)

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.