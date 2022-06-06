By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 13:08

Spanish National Police urge citizens to adopt retired police dogs Credit: Heroes de 4 Patas

The Spanish National Police have urged citizens to adopt retired police dogs in Spain from the charity Heroes de 4 patas (Four-legged heroes)

The Spanish National Police took to Twitter to urge people to adopt a retired police dog on June, 6.

“This is Ator🐕🦺, #German shepherd and police officer.”

“At 7 years old he is retiring and is looking for a family to give lots of love💙.”

“He is docile and noble, and gets on well with other dogs and children.”

“Do you want to adopt him?

📩[email protected]”

Este es Ator🐕‍🦺, #pastoralemán y agente de @policia A sus 7 años se jubila y está buscando una familia a la que regalar mucho amor💙 Es dócil y noble, y se lleva bien con otros perros y con niños ¿Quieres adoptarlo?👇

📩[email protected]https://t.co/kbrne2RmSG pic.twitter.com/8NqLGQ0Faa — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

The official charity website Heroes de 4 patas says that it is trying to create a nationwide network that “crosses the fate of retired dogs with families interested in adopting them in order to give them the end they deserve.”

Their website displays dogs that are currently up for adoption as well as happy ending stories of adopted dogs.

Their post on Ator states:

“Introducing Ator (Gladiator). A 7-year old German Shepherd belonging to the National Police that is retired due to problems of hip dysplasia although at the moment he doesn’t have mobility problems and doesn’t take any medication.”

“He is a very docile and noble dog who gets on well with male dogs if they are not dominant and very well with females as well as with adults and children. It is not known if he is good with cats.

“If you want to give him a home write an email to [email protected] and we will tell you the steps to follow.”

