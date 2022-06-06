By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 16:16

Spanish waiter survives shooting as bullets hit leg of ham Credit: Creative Commons

A Spanish waiter was saved by a leg of ham in a bizarre shooting incident in Madrid’s Chueca neighbourhood.

The waiter managed to dodge the bullets which hit the leg of ham, on Sunday, June, 5, at roughly midday, when two assailants entered an establishment in Madrid’s Chueca neighbourhood and opened fire on him, as reported by ElPais.

The bullets were lodged in the ham that was on the bar of the bar El Tigre, which is why the scientific police could not recover them at the time, according to police sources.

The assailants then fled the scene, with two unarmed police officers catching one of the perpetrators in a nearby street, finding the pistol with which he had attempted to shoot the waiter, in his backpack.

The person arrested, the alleged perpetrator of the shooting, is an underaged man of Spanish nationality.

The whole incident was recorded by the bar’s security cameras, which will be key to identifying the assailant who managed to escape from police. As soon as the two ran away, the waiter came out of the bar unscathed, and started to call for help, thus alerting the police.

The news follows related police news of the Spanish National Police urging citizens to adopt retired police dogs in Spain from the charity Heroes de 4 patas (Four-legged heroes)

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.