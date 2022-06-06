Torrevieja Costa Blanca “Art and Sea” exhibition

By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2022 • 15:51

World Oceans Day, June 8. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The “ART AND SEA” exhibition will be inaugurated at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre in Torrevieja on Wednesday June 8

June 8, is World Oceans Day and in homage to our seas, the City of Torrevieja joins with the United Nations Organisation in a special art project for children.

The celebration of World Oceans Day was established by the United Nations Organisation (UN) to promote the protection and respectful use of the oceans, which is a task of all generations, of all countries.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, will be joining the inauguration.

The project is an art project which has been carried out by students of the Municipal School of Painting. It has been ongoing for the past year and is aimed at expanding students’ knowledge of oceans and seas.

Supported by Torrevieja City Council the project has a variety of activities that will help students acquire knowledge about the sea and its surroundings and, therefore, its city.

The first activity carried out was an approach to marine protection with a visit to the Tabarca marine reserve. Afterwards, students had the opportunity to learn about another activity linked to the Mediterranean Sea, artisanal fishing.

The Mayor notes that “in Torrevieja, the sea is present and is always felt, it is part of our identity. In homage to our seas, to our Mediterranean Sea, the city joins the UN appointment this year with this special art project for children.”

