Tropical cyclone ‘Alex’ will see the return of extreme heat in Spain

By Chris King • 06 June 2022 • 19:19

Photo of a thermometer. Credit: Shutterstock

Extreme temperatures are predicted to hit Spain again this week as tropical cyclone ‘Alex’ arrives.

As predicted today, Monday, June 6, by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), the atmospheric stability will settle over Spain this week which will lead to a sharp increase in temperatures. According to Meteored, tropical cyclone ‘Alex’ will be the phenomenon that raises temperatures between five and ten degrees Celsius above normal values ​for this time of year.

Converted into an extratropical cyclone, ‘Alex’ will be active around Iceland and the British Isles by Friday, June 10. That will be when Spain notices the indirect effect of the phenomenon because it will ‘push’ the dorsal towards Europe.

Ruben del Campo, the AEMET spokesman, pointed out that at the beginning of the week only a few isolated showers are expected in mountain areas and in the extreme north of the country. The heatwave will be short-lived though, with temperatures expected to fall again on Sunday, June 12, or Monday 13.

Tuesday, June 7

Del Campo does not rule out some light rain in the east of Cantabria, where, in the afternoon, there could be storms in the Pyrenees and the Iberian system. There could be scattered showers and coastal fog in the Mediterranean area and dust in suspension in the Balearic Islands and Melilla. The rest of the country will experience clear skies, and temperatures will rise again in the west, centre, and south of Spain. However, the north wind will blow, making thermometers drop slightly in the northeast and the Balearic Islands. Catalonia is predicted to exceed 34ºC, as will Cordoba, which may even reach 37ºC, the same as Sevilla and Granada provinces.

Wednesday, June 8

An inactive Atlantic front is expected to arrive in the north, which may leave some rain and showers. These will be generally weak in the west, and in the north of Galicia, and might reach other points of Cantabria and the Pyrenees.

Madrid and Zaragoza can expect 33ºC, while Cuenca, Lerida and Granada can look forward to 36ºC or 37ºC in. “The thermometers on Wednesday will be between 5 and 10ºC above normal for this time in the eastern and southern thirds of the Peninsula”, commented Mr Del Campo.

Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10

Stability will continue, with rains restricted to the extreme north of Spain, with possible intense storms in the Aragonese and Catalan Pyrenees. Del Campo affirmed that “the highlight will be that the heat will tighten”, with temperatures on both days rising in a generalized way, especially in the interior of the Peninsula.

On Thursday, temperatures will reach between 34 and 35ºC in a good part of the northeast, centre, and south, while on Friday, also in the North plateau, and in the interior of the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures on Friday could reach 40ºC at points in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys, such as in Badajoz or Cordoba. Toledo and Ciudad Real can experience around 37 or 38ºC, while Madrid should be 36ºC.

At night, temperatures will not drop below 20ºC in the Mediterranean, the Balearic Islands, the southern half, and central areas. Only the Cantabrian area will be spared from this intense heat, with maximums of 20ºC predicted in Santander and San Sebastian.

Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12

Saturday and Sunday will also be very hot, with temperatures rising in the north and west, exceeding 35ºC in much of the interior of the country, and reaching 40ºC in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys. Tropical nights will continue in the Mediterranean, centre, south of Spain, although some stormy showers may occur in the western third.

En los próximos días las temperaturas irán subiendo 🥵, y en la segunda mitad de la próxima semana volverán los 40 ºC. Rondarán los 35 ºC en casi toda la mitad sur, valle del Ebro y en el interior del noreste. 🗺️ https://t.co/WWUwquXWtz pic.twitter.com/pkSrAUA7UY — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) June 5, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.