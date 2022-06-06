UK: National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports update

By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2022 • 17:06

UK Covid-19 update. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

WEEKLY national influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) report, latest update, Monday June 6

The main points from this week’s national influenza and COVID-19 surveillance report are:

Surveillance indicators suggest that at a national level, COVID-19 activity (including case rates and hospital admissions) has decreased in week 21 of 2022.

The number of acute respiratory infection incidents (suspected outbreaks) decreased in England to 69 in week 21, compared to 129 in the previous week.

The hospital admission rate for week 21 was 4.69 per 100,000 population, down from 5.62 in the previous week.

Hospital admission rates for COVID-19 were highest in the North East, with a rate of 7.56 per 100,000 population.

The highest hospital admission rates continue to be for those aged 85 and over.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director of Public Health Programmes at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Case rates and hospitalisations have continued to decline, but it remains as important as ever to get vaccinated and protect yourself from severe disease. If you’ve yet to take up the offer of a vaccine or have missed your latest jab, please come forward now.”

If you are in a crowded, enclosed space it is still sensible to wear a face covering and remember to keep washing your hands regularly.

If you have any symptoms of a respiratory infection, a high temperature or feel unwell, try to stay at home or away from others, especially elderly or vulnerable people.

