UK: National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports update

By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2022 • 17:06
UK Covid-19 update. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
The main points from this week’s national influenza and COVID-19 surveillance report are:
Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director of Public Health Programmes at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Case rates and hospitalisations have continued to decline, but it remains as important as ever to get vaccinated and protect yourself from severe disease. If you’ve yet to take up the offer of a vaccine or have missed your latest jab, please come forward now.”
If you are in a crowded, enclosed space it is still sensible to wear a face covering and remember to keep washing your hands regularly.
If you have any symptoms of a respiratory infection, a high temperature or feel unwell, try to stay at home or away from others, especially elderly or vulnerable people.
