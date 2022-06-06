By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2022 • 14:52

UK Prime Minister in call with Ukraine President. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning, Monday June 6.

They had an in-depth discussion on Ukraine’s ongoing battle against Russian aggression in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

President Zelenskyy updated Boris Johnson on his recent visit to the frontline in the east, noting the strength of the Ukrainian armed forces’ will to fight and highlighting areas where they need additional international support.

The Prime Minister said, “the UK continues to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine and extended his condolences to all Ukrainian families who have lost loved ones in the war.”

He set out the significant new support the Government is providing, including long-range multiple launch rocket systems to strike Russian artillery positions which are being used to bombard Ukrainian towns.

The leaders also discussed diplomatic negotiations and efforts to end the damaging Russian blockade of Ukraine’s grain exports. They agreed to intensify work with other allies, including G7 leaders, to drive progress on ending Russia’s illegal invasion and supporting Ukraine’s economy.

The Prime Minister closed by offering his commiserations to the Ukrainian national football team on being knocked out of World Cup qualifiers. He reiterated his admiration for the Ukrainian people’s strength and national spirit in the face of Russian brutality.

