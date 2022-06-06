By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 12:14

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of June 6 Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

On Monday, June, 6, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to June, 6.

“Infograph on enemy losses,” read a tweet published by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence alongside a graph showing the latest figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces.

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

According to their official Facebook page the total combat losses of Russian forces from 24.02 to 06.06 were approximately:

personnel – / about 31250 (+100) / persons were liquidated,

/ tanks ‒ 1386 (+5)

APV ‒ 3400 (+8)

/ artillery systems – 690 (+4)

/ MLRS – 207 (+0)

/ Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 96 (+1)

/ aircraft – 211 (+1)

/ helicopters – 176 (+1) ,

/ UAV operational-tactical level – 551 (+3),

/ cruise missiles – 125 (+3),

/ warships / boats – 13 (+0) од,

/ vehicles and fuel tanks – 2395 (+35)

/ special equipment – 53 (+0).

/ Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Slov’yansʹk direction.

/ Data is being updated

Strike the occupier! Let’s win together! Our strength is in the truth!

#stoprussia

/ General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many journalists have also lost their lives whilst reporting on the conflict, thus, today, on June, 6, Ukrainian Journalist day, government officials paid their tributes to all the journalists who died reporting on the war.

The Ukraine Security Service thanked the journalists by stating: “Your footage and reports are a powerful proof of Russian military atrocities. And dedication to the profession helps to bring Ukraine’s victory closer.”

