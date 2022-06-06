By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 11:43

Ukraine pays tribute to 32 journalists who have died since Russian invasion began Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many journalists have lost their lives whilst reporting on the conflict, thus, on June, 6, Ukrainian Journalist day, government officials paid their tributes to all the lost journalists.

Ukraine’s Minister of Culture Oleksandr Vladyslavovych Tkachenko, who previously worked as a journalist, took to his telegram to post a poignant tribute:

“This year’s Journalists’ Day has a special appeal. The 4th month of full-scale war – and 32 journalists were lost… In 8 years of war we lost even more. A great tribute to our fighters at the forefront of the information front. 🕯”

“All the journalists today who work 24/7 – you are heroes. We are fighting a hybrid war, the first of its magnitude in the history of the world, and your role today is unappreciated. As is your responsibility, your dedication and courage.”

“Journalists from a variety of media groups, now working on a united front for a single news marathon, among others, have shown their ability to collaborate, cooperate and thereby put our victory above all else.”

“Our information front is strong because of all of you.”

“We are as grateful to you as we are to our country.”

Ukraine’s Security Service also paid their respects to the journalists on their official Twitter account:

“Russia is attacking Ukraine and the entire civilised world with its lies.”

“But the truth is stronger for the propaganda.”

“We are grateful to the journalists who, at the risk of their lives, are showing everyone the true face of racism.”

“Your footage and reports are a powerful proof of Russian military atrocities. And dedication to the profession helps to bring Ukraine’s victory closer.”

“Happy Journalist Day!”

Своєю брехнею росія атакує Україну та весь цивілізований світ. Але правда сильніша за ворожу пропаганду. Дякуємо журналістам, які, ризикуючи життям, показують усім справжнє обличчя рашизму. А відданість професії допомагає наближати перемогу України. З Днем журналіста! pic.twitter.com/wmV3OYj1ZA — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.