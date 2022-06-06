WATCH: British Ministry of Defence shares poignant tribute on D-Day anniversary

By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 15:12

June 6, marks the 78th anniversary of D-day, when allied forces put together the largest invasion force of human history, to carry out the Normandy landings.

The anniversary of D-day led the British Ministry of Defence to Twitter to post a poignant tribute to those who lost their lives stating:

“D-Day marked the beginning of the liberation of Europe and the restoration of peace. Today on the 78th anniversary, major commemorations have taken place at the completed @britishmemorial for the first time. We will never forget those who served that day. #DDay78.”

According to the official Royal Navy website, there has been no greater combined air, sea and land operation in the history of warfare than Operation Overlord, which is codename for the invasion of Normandy.

On the first day of assault on Hitler’s vaunted Fortress Europe, an intermittent series of bunkers, fortifications, trenches, gun emplacements and strongpoints that ran from Jutland to Biarritz, more than 175,000 men were assigned to the mission, first by air, using parachutes and gliders, but the majority by sea.

Speaking on Operation Overlord, Field Marshal Sir Alan Brooke, Chief of Imperial General Staff, stated :

“I am very uneasy about the whole operation. At the best it will fall so very far short of the expectations. At worst, it may well be the most ghastly disaster of the whole war.”

The British Ministry of Defence also shared a video of a veteran who experienced D-day:

“Today marks 78 years since D-Day. If you have a few minutes to spare today, spend them listening to D-Day and Royal Marines veteran Trevor Stacey. Trevor passed away last year but in 2019 spoke movingly of what he remembered of 6 June 1944.”

