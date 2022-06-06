Zoo worker injured after being attacked by a leopard at Cordoba Zoo

By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2022 • 18:48

Worker injured after being attacked by a leopard at Cordoba Zoo. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A worker at Cordoba Zoo has been injured after being attacked by a leopard on Monday, June 6

The keeper had a clean wound on his arm and, after being treated in the local hospital, has now been discharged.

The man, the animal’s keeper, had a clean bite on one of his arms. After being treated by the health services and taken to the hospital, he was discharged, according to Diario Cordoba.

The incident occurred while the keeper was carrying the food that was to be deposited in one of the cubicles where the animals are kept, according to the same sources.

Normally, during this process, the animals are taken out into the visible enclosure by visitors to the Zoo, while the workers enter the corresponding cubicle to deposit the food. However, on this occasion, the animal was waiting inside and attacked the employee’s arm when he entered the cubicle.

The incident took place at 1:30.pm and, following the alert, the emergency health services, the Local Police and the National Police raced to the scene.

The Centre for Occupational Risk Prevention has also been notified of the incident.

Cordoba Zoo still remains closed due to an outbreak of avian influenza which has caused the death of six birds all of different species.

