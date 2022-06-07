500 police officers to be drafted into Spain’s 12 largest airports to deal with delays

By Chris King • 07 June 2022 • 20:02

Image of passengers queuing at an airport. Credit: Shutterstock

The Ministry of the Interior is drafting an extra 500 police officers into Spain’s 12 largest airports to deal with delays.

The Government of Spain has today, Tuesday, June 7, ruled out that there are problems with passport controls at airports. At the same time, sources from the Ministry of the Interior have assured a group of media outlets that they will deploy 500 more police officers in the twelve largest Spanish airports to avoid problems, according to abc.es.

Reinforcements will be distributed in the airports of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife Sur, Menorca, Palma, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, and Gran Canaria.

Of these 500 additional officers, 189 will be assigned to the Madrid-Barajas airport, one of those that is currently having the most problems with the controls. Another 89 police officers will be assigned to El Prat in Barcelona, and another 50 to Palma de Mallorca.

The Ministry of the Interior highlighted though that this reinforcement is carried out every summer, and that it has been planned for several months.

As explained to the media by the same sources, this number of extra officers could be increased if necessary in the summer. If required, there will be mobile units on standby that can be moved to the airports suffering more congestion.

Despite the reinforcement, the Ministry has insisted that the figures given by Iberia are false. The Spanish airline had insisted that between March and May of this year, around 15,000 passengers lost their connecting flight due to the collapse of police presence at airports.

“At certain times, queues can occur, but this happens in all countries. Nobody from Aena has transmitted to us that there is such a problem in the controls”, explained these same sources.

Brexit is not being blamed by the government either for causing congestion at airports. This is despite the fact that 2022 is the first year in which the British are considered non-EU travellers for all purposes, and have to pass through greater controls.

“The British do not pose a migratory problem, and we expected that they would be considered non-community”, emphasised an Interior spokesperson. The Government claims that these travellers – who represent the largest market for the tourism sector in Spain – already go through lighter filters than the rest of the non-EU citizens.

Justifying the situation, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior pointed out that the pre-crisis figures for air traffic have not yet been reached. The police endowment is based on Aena’s forecasts they assured.

In 2019, there were 1,456 police officers on duty at these airports, while now, without the announced reinforcement of 500 police officers, it stands at 1,226.

