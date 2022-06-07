82 today: Sir Tom Jones reveals his unusual funeral song choice 

SIR TOM JONES celebrates turning 82 today and reveals his unusual funeral song choice

When asked about the song he would choose for mourners to hear at his funeral, he opted for the odd choice of ‘Great Balls of Fire,” according to the Express.

“It’s always been a favourite of mine,” he added “But at my funeral, I’d have to play the original 1957 version released on Sun Records.”

Reminding his fans of his birthday, Sir Tom told his Instagram followers, I am”82 years young today, let’s celebrate!”

Despite his birthday, determined not to slow down, Sir Tom announced his 2022 European summer tour dates. Regarding the tour, he said that he is “Really looking forward to hitting the road across UK/Europe this summer! It’s always a joy performing with my great band and seeing you all and the fun you have at the show!”