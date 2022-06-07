82 today: Sir Tom Jones reveals his unusual funeral song choice 

SIR TOM JONES celebrates turning 82 today and reveals his unusual funeral song choice When asked about the song he would choose for mourners to hear at his funeral, he opted for the odd choice of ‘Great Balls of Fire,” according to the Express. “It’s always been a favourite of mine,” he added “But at my funeral, I’d have to play the original 1957 version released on Sun Records.” Reminding his fans of his birthday, Sir Tom told his Instagram followers, I am”82 years young today, let’s celebrate!” Despite his birthday, determined not to slow down, Sir Tom announced his 2022 European summer tour dates. Regarding the tour, he said that he is “Really looking forward to hitting the road across UK/Europe this summer! It’s always a joy performing with my great band and seeing you all and the fun you have at the show!” Born Thomas Jones Woodward in Pontypridd, Wales, in 1940, June 7 t0 a father who worked the coal mines of the Rhondda Valley. After quitting school at 15, and working a variety of manual jobs, singing in the clubs at night and marrying at 17, Sir Tom went on to sign with Decca Records in London. In 2006 Sir Tom was knighted by The Queen at Buckingham Palace. At the time then 65-year-old Sir Tom said it was a “great and humbling honour”. He added “I love seeing the Queen and I have always been a royalist. She is lovely and she still is lovely.” “She has got a great smile and her whole face lights up when she smiles.”