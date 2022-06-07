By Anna Ellis • 07 June 2022 • 17:30

Abramovich distances himself from Putin in EU appeal. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

RUSSIAN billionaire Roman Abramovich further distances himself from Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in EU appeal

55-year-old Abramovich is a well known Russian oligarch, businessman, philanthropist and politician. He is best known outside Russia as the former owner of Chelsea, a Premier League football club in London, England, and is the primary owner of the private investment company, Millhouse.

Besides Russian, Abramovich also holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship.

Due to the Russian invasion, hundreds of Russians were put under an asset freeze and visa ban by the EU for their roles in the war, and on March 17 Abramovich joined the list. The European Union cited his “long and close ties to Vladimir Putin” as the reason for being added to the list.

Abramovich is currently suing the EU Council at the EU court in Luxembourg to get the sanctions overturned, according to EUobserver.

The Belgian law firm, Brussels-based Daldewolf, representing Abramovich wrote to EU officials in Brussels pleading for him to be removed from the list.

“Mr Abramovich has never expressed support for the Russian Federation’s policy towards Ukraine,” Daldewolf confirmed.

They added that Abramovich had made his fortune before Putin came to power, now worked largely outside of Russia, and his wealth has been managed and invested largely outside of Russia.

