AEMET predicts rain for part of the Valencian Community on Wednesday, June 8

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, part of the Valencian Community will experience rain on Wednesday, June 8.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has today, Tuesday, June 7, predicted a high probability of rain for the Valencian Community region of Castellon for tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8. This is an isolated event and the rest of the week should see stable weather before the rain returns at the weekend.

Wednesday, June 8

According to AEMET, the clear skies will be replaced with high clouds. On the north coast, there will be low morning clouds, while daytime cloudiness will develop in the interior of the Community. The possibility of isolated showers in the interior of the province of Castellon is not ruled out.

A 75 per cent chance of rain is forecast for the Segorbe area. Minimum temperatures will remain stable, while maximums will rise.

Thursday, June 9

Clear skies will return, although there will also be intervals of high cloud, but without any probability of rain. Minimum temperatures will continue to rise, bringing tropical nights, without going below 20°C.

Maximum temperatures will drop in the interior of Valencia and in the north of the province of Alicante. In the rest of the territory they will increase, bringing maximums in some areas of above 30°C.

Friday, June 10

The day will start slightly cloudy, with intervals of high clouds developing during the last hours of the day in the northern regional half. Suspended dust particles are very likely. Temperatures will drop slightly, but only a degree or two at most.

Saturday, June 11

Skies will be slightly cloudy, with high clouds evolving towards the end of the day. In the interior of the province of Castellon, intervals of cloudiness are expected to evolve in the afternoon. Scattered showers can not be ruled out. Minimum temperatures will remain stable, while the maximums will increase until they exceed 30°C on the coast.

