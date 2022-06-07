By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 19:34

Alicante's Elda reports record-breaking Moors and Christians fiestas after two year break Credit: Twitter @ayto_elda

Elda has had a record-breaking Moors and Christians festival after two years without celebration due to the health restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elda’s Councillor for Festivities, Lorena Pedrero, accompanied by the Councillor for Tourism, Rosa Vidal, and the Councillor for Public Safety, Enrique Quílez, took stock on Tuesday June, 7, of the Moors and Christians 2022 festivities, which ended June, 6, with the celebration of the Procession of San Antón, as reported by Elinformacion.

Pedrero stressed that “they have been a massive festival, with a great participation of festive men and women and with a massive influx of public. ”

“In this sense, the local government wants to highlight that some events, according to estimates made by the Local Police, have registered record attendance”.

The councillor for Fiestas cited as an example the Entrada de Bandas, “one of the most important events, both for its symbolism and for the concentration of people in a small space, was attended by around 16,000 people.”

“Another event that returned to the Plaza Castelar, such as the Cuartelillo Municipal held on Saturday, was a success with a crowd of around 4,000 people”.

In the same way,” continued Lorena Pedrero, “the public packed the streets to watch the two entries, especially the Christian one.”

“We would also like to highlight that both parades were attended by more than 60 marching bands which, together with the spectacular costumes worn by the different troupes, undoubtedly made them unforgettable parades.”

“Other festive events, such as the transfer of San Antón from the hermitage to the church of Santa Ana, the Alardos and yesterday’s Procession, were equally well-attended.”

