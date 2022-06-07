All you need to know about moving to Algorfa

By Annie Dabb • 07 June 2022 • 13:57

The small inland farming village of Algorfa in Alicante nestles between Benezujar, Almoradi, Heredades and Formentera del Segura and is only a short drive away from the beaches of Spain’s southern Costa Blanca, making it an ideal location for those thinking of moving to Spain.

One of Vega Baja’s citrus farming villages, Algorfa boasts beautiful fertile countryside, stunning Mediterranean pine forests and citrus groves. The picturesque panoramic views of the coast look like something out of a postcard and it is becoming an area that is increasingly popular for those looking at moving to Spain.

Just a short drive from Spain’s Costa Blanca coast, and less than 1 hour from Alicante airport, Algorfa is ideally located close to gorgeous blue flag beaches and nature reserves. Within 20 minutes you can be amongst the facilities and expat residents of Torrevieja, enjoying the sun and friendly, relaxed Spanish lifestyle.

So if you’re considering moving to Algorfa, look no further for all of the essential information on where to eat, where to shop and how best to enjoy the beautiful walks and leisure activities that it has to offer. It is the place that many people don’t know exists, but fall in love with when they do. In many ways, it is the perfect location for those thinking of moving to Spain.

To make moving to Algorfa a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before making the decision.

Contents

Where is Algorfa

Property in Algorfa

Things to do in Algorfa

Best restaurants in Algorfa

Schools in Algorfa

Healthcare in Algorfa

Contact information

Where is Algorfa?

Algorfa is located in Spain’s Alicante province. It lies on the banks of river Segura.

It is only a short 10 minute drive to the closest Mediterranean blue flag beaches and only 45 minutes from Alicante airport. Corvera airport is also close by, only 28 miles away, making it an ideal location if you are thinking of moving to Spain.

Property in Algorfa

Things to do in Algorfa

1. Shop ’til you drop at El Zoco Mercadillo

Every Sunday from 8am-2pm, you can browse the flea market El Zoco Mercadilla. It is full of stalls selling both national and international artisanal products. Whether you want fresh produce, real leather sandals, or even a haircut, this market is vibrant and plentiful, with many friendly stall holders.

2. Explore Palmeral de Elche

Ever been to an Arabian forest? Spend the day wandering through this UNESCO world heritage site. This forest is an oasis of beautiful date palms in the Muslim city of Elche. It’s been standing since at least the 5th century B.C and is made up of 67 orchards containing something 45,000 palm trees.

3. Birdwatch around the magical wetlands of Parc Natural El Fondo

This park is a protected wetland and conservation for wild birds. It is made up of several lagoons home to ducks, herons and freshwater shrimp. The park has 3 official routes, two for walking and one for bikes. The yellow route is short and scenic, with pretty views of the natural lakes. The green route takes you further into the park and past the Raja reservoir. The red route, although the longest, offers the best views of the park’s largest reservoirs, which fill up in spring. Visitors recommend getting there early.

4. Take a trip to Murcia and visit the stunning Cathedral

This cathedral not only offers gothic 14th and 15th-century architecture (taking 80 years to complete). It is also home to the second-highest cathedral tower in Spain, several chapels and a cloister museum. It’s perfect for learning about Spain’s history and taking in the views of Murcia.

5. Make a splash at AquaPark Rojales

A great family fun day out, this is the perfect place to cool down in the gorgeous Spanish sun, and keep your kids entertained for hours!

6. Visit Santa Bárbara Castle in the centre of Alicante

Just a 45 minute drive away from Algorfa (and nearby the closest airport), this 9th century castle of Santa Bárbara stands on Mount Beacantil, offering gorgeous views of the city and the coastline.

7. Spend the day at Guardamar Beach

This white sand beach is ideal for spending a day relaxing with a good book in the sun, and maybe even taking a dip or two in the Mediterranean.

8. Go for Golf at La Marquesa Golf

This historic golf course has 18 holes, and is home to the most mythical hole on the planet. Go swing amongst golfing legends and enjoy a truly high quality golfing experience.

9. Complete the ‘Caldera del Gigante’ hike

This 11 mile hike (which translates to the Giant’s cauldron) traverses the Algorfan, Almoradían, Rojasles and Benejúzan municipals around Algorfa. Hikers start in a beautiful pine forest before going into the Hoyo Serrano natural park, through the Calderón ravine and coming across the Pleistocene remains. And that’s just the first part of this beautiful walk. Next, be awed by the fascinating rocky pool carved by the force of the water during periods of rain.

10. Discover the historical treasure Aljibe de Gasparito

Artists have turned this water collection system which runs through Cabezo de Molino hillside into an exhibition space. It hosts the permanent show Rojales y el Aqua el Mundo Tradicional (Rojales and Water in the Traditional World) and also displays agricultural tools, ceramics and traditional pottery wheels.

Best restaurants in Algorfa

1. Olivos Restaurant

Olivos offers a casual fine dining experience with modern European food and a large selection of fine wines and champagnes.

Open: 6pm until 11pm, Closing at 10pm on Sundays and Closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Address: La Finca Centro Comercial 03169, Algorfa

Booking: +34 966 39 21 91

Price: €€

2. Restaurante La Ermita

This restaurant serving beautifully presented Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine is perfect for a celebration meal, whether it’s a first communion or wedding anniversary.

Open: 9am until midnight Monday-Friday, 10am until midnight on weekends, Closed on Mondays

Address: C/ Constitución 13, 03169, Algorfa

Booking: +34 965 70 18 17

Price: €€€

3. El Chiringuito Algorfa

This classic Spanish restaurant serves delicious local cuisine, from steak to seafood, with friendly and local service.

Open: 9am until 10pm Tuesday – Wednesday, 9am until 11:30pm Thursday – Saturday, 9am until 8pm Sunday, Closed on Mondays

Address: C. Comunidad Valenciana, s/n, 03169 Algorfa

Booking: +34 659 56 54 85

Price: €€

4. Baybrooks

With vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options, Baybrooks is a favourite a La Carte Restaurant amongst regular customers, offering superb service and a wide range of cuisines to suit all appetites.

Open: 7pm until 9:30pm everyday and from 1pm until 4pm on Sundays

Address: Avenida Antonio Pedrera Soler, 03169, Algorfa

Booking: +34 966 72 92 43

Price: €€

5. La Cosecha Restaurant

If outdoor dining is your thing, you’ll love La Cosecha’s terrace and views overlooking citrus groves. Their food is prepared to order a la Carte and includes vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options. La Cosecha also hosts live music.

Open: 12:30 until 3:30pm and 7pm until 9:30 Monday – Saturday (Closing at 11pm on Fridays), 12:30pm until 9:30pm on Sundays

Address: Barrio Los Valeros 30 Benijofar 03178

Contact: +34 966 19 40 18

Price: €€

6. Finca Atardecer

The perfect venue for a celebratory wedding or communion meal, Finca Atardecer is an enchanting restaurant open to the public from Friday to Sunday. They serve beautifully presented a la Carte food for lunchtime and evening. They also offer outdoor seating so you can enjoy the beautiful weather and surrounding greenery at the same time.

Open: 1pm until 5pm Friday – Sunday, 8:30 – 11:30pm Friday – Saturday

Address: Camino de Almoradi, 87, 03158, Catral, Spain

Contact: +34 965 72 34 03

Price: €€€€

7. Indian Palace

If Indian food is more your thing, then this is definitely the place to go. Great for vegetarians and vegans, Indian Palace offers an extensive range of traditional Asian cuisine at reasonable prices.

Open: 5pm until 10pm Monday – Sunday

Address: Av. Antonio Pedrera Solera, 13, 03169, Algorfa, Spain

Contact: +34 602 17 37 51

Price: €

8. Restaurant La Luna

This Spanish restaurant just a short drive outside of Algorfa offers many vegetarian and vegan options with generous portion sizes and friendly, welcoming service.

Open: 5pm until 11pm Tuesday – Saturday, Closed Sunday – Monday

Address: Avenida Federico Garcia Lorca 43, 03178, Benijofar, Spain

Contact: +34 965 72 47 00

Price: €€-€€€

9. Da Silva’s Restaurant



This restaurant is fabulous for any occasion, serving top-quality European cuisine accompanied by a great drinks menu. If you fancy drinks before or after your meal, visit their adjoining bar where you can sip on some mouth-watering cocktails!

Open: 6pm until 10pm, closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Avenida Naciones 57, 03170 Ciudad Quesada

Contact: +34 666 66 08 10

Price: €€-€€€

10. El Resspiro

This Spanish restaurant serves delicious, traditional Mediterranean cuisine, specialising in fish stew and paella. El Resspiro’s interiors are also decorated with recycled materials, creating a quirky and relaxed dining environment.

Open: 12pm until 3pm and 7pm until 10pm Tuesday – Saturday, 12pm until 3pm Sundays and closed on Mondays

Address: C/ San Pedro, 46 03170 Rojales, Spain

Contact: +34 641 55 73 50

Price: €

Schools in Algorfa

When moving to a new area, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Algorfa has many primary education options as well as nearby high school establishments.

Miguel de Cervantes

This is the main primary school for children aged 3-12 located in the village of Algorfa.

The nearest High schools are in the nearby town of Almoradí, only a 10 minute drive or 20 minute bus journey away. There, parents have a choice of several schools for their children:

IES Azud de Alfeitamí

This is a department of education, culture, and sport that focuses on enriching Valencian cultural heritage and making sure children can be healthy and active. They strive to offer equal opportunities to all children through a universal, democratic, open, participatory, critical and creative schooling environment.

CEIP Pascual Andreu

CEIP Pascual Andreu is a public school in Almoradí, offering classes for all ages from infants through to adult education, and is closely affiliated with IES Azud de Alfeitamí.

‘Santa Maria de le Huerta’ Colegio Concertado

This educational institution focuses on promoting positive mental health and a warm and friendly learning environment from infancy to young adulthood. It has a Bilingual English Development and Assessment department and offers diverse and inclusive programmes for its students.

Healthcare in Algorfa

Having access to great quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home and Algorfa has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options close by.

Hospitals

Hospital del Vinalopo

This is the fifth hospital under the public-private funding system for the Community of Valencia. If you are registered as a patient at any of the health centres in the surrounding area to Algorfa, you should have direct access to the services offered by Hospital del Vinalopo. However, it’s essential that patients take their DNI (or passport if they don’t have their DNI) as well as their health care (SIP). You also need to fill in the relevant documentation, available here.

Address: Tónico Sansano Mora 14, 03293 Elche, Spain

Contact: 966 679 800 or Click Here

Doctors

Consultorio Auxiliar de Algorfa (Public Medical Centre)

This is the main public medical centre in Algorfa, run by the Valencia Council’s department of health. Open between 8am and 3pm, the centre is located in the villages zone 2 and is your gateway to Spanish public health care and support. The majority of staff speak English and this service is used by many natives and expat residents alike.

Address: C. San José, 4, Algorfa, 03169, Alicante, Spain

Contact: 965 290 222 or Click Here

Dentists

Algorfa has at least 2 dental clinics which are both very central and come highly recommended.

Clínica Dental Doctora Cuadrado

Address: Avenida Maria del Mar Rodríguez, Albaladejo 17, 03169, Algorfa, Alicante, Spain

Contact: +34 966 78 36 45 or Click Here

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That’s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Algorfa.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

