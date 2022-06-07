Body of newborn baby found in Cadiz waste treatment plant

The lifeless body of a baby is believed to have been found this morning, Tuesday, June 7, at the Los Barrios waste treatment plant in the province of Cadiz. An investigation has reportedly been opened by the Guardia Civil to try and establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Very few details have emerged yet, but it is thought that the body appeared first thing in the morning. It is believed that the body was discovered by a worker at the plant, who immediately informed the Guardia Civil of the tragic event.

Although more information has not been released, sources close to the case have indicated to Europa Press that it was a newborn baby that was found at the plant.

We will do our best to update you on the situation as soon as more information becomes available, thank you.

