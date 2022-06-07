British journalist missing in the Amazon after his local guide received ‘threats’

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 June 2022 • 8:39

British journalist missing in Amazon after his local guide received 'threats' Image cc/Bruno Kelly/Amazonia Real.

A British journalist travelling with a former government official has gone missing in the Amazon after he and his guide received threats from loggers and miners in the region.

According to the Guardian in Brazil, local tribesman raised the alarm on Monday, June 6 after the pair went missing during a reporting mission into the network of rivers around the town of Atalaia do Norte, the entry point into the Javari reserve.

Dom Phillips and Bruno Araujo Pereira, a former government official tasked with protecting local tribes, set off last week by boat for a region known as the Lago do Jaburu.

Arriving on Friday, they began their trip to Atalaia do Norte on Sunday morning in a journey that should not have taken more than a few hours. When they failed to arrive by 2 pm a search party was sent out to look for them, with local police and the army assisting in the search.

A spokesperson for Guardian News & Media said: “The Guardian is very concerned and is urgently seeking information about Mr Phillips’ whereabouts and condition.

“We are in contact with the British embassy in Brazil and local and national authorities to try to establish the facts as soon as possible.”

Phillips is well known for his work reporting on Brazil and has contributed to many leading publications in the UK and the US for more than 15 years.

Illegal logging and mining in the Amazon are of major concern to people around the world, with many locals opposing those involved going missing. It now seems that the British journalist Dom Phillips may have suffered the same fate after they received threats.

